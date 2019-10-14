Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

When: 17th October 2019

Who: The German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (www.bmz.de/en), and the UK Department for International Development (DFID), and African Risk Capacity (ARC)

Where: Room J-B1 075, J-Building of the World Bank, Washington D.C.

Time: 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm EST

Context: At the recent UN Climate Action Summit, a key focus was set on the need to build a conducive and collaborative environment to support climate and disaster risk financing solutions in building resilience and protecting development gains.

This event, convened by Germany and the United Kingdom, together with the African Risk Capacity, is geared towards engaging representatives of governments, international institutions, and experts in a conversation on the future of disaster risk financing in Africa.

Specific Objectives:

The High-Level Conversation will elicit responses from the discussants on the following questions:

How can financial resilience for natural disaster risk in Africa be strengthened? What is the role of the World Bank (WB), the African Risk Capacity (ARC), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and countries? How can the WB, ARC, and AfDB work together to develop this vision? How to develop effective frameworks for climate and disaster risk management and ensure quality?

Purpose / Rationale for Media Participation:

Members of the media are invited to participate in the discussions and interact with the speakers to get first-hand responses on the above questions. Please see attached list of speakers / discussants.

Also, the conversation presents a good opportunity to appreciate current efforts at formulating a climate and disaster risk management strategy for Africa that speaks to the need for an implementation of adaptation and mitigation measures. This measure particularly underscores the role of new and rapidly evolving public-private sector financial resources, innovations in technology and capacity building and how this be leveraged for effective climate action.

