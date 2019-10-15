Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

A delegation of members of the United Nations Security Council, led by South Africa and the United States, will visit South Sudan on Sunday 20 October 2019.

The delegation will meet with President Salva Kiir and other signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan as well as civil society, women’s representatives and other stakeholders in the peace process.

Journalists are kindly invited to attend the following media opportunities:

Film/photograph the arrival and greeting of the UNSC delegation Location: Juba International Airport Presidential VIP Terminal Time: 0840-0930

Press conference with the UNSC Location: Juba International Airport Presidential VIP Terminal Time: 1645-1715

Film/photograph the departure of the UNSC Location: Juba International Airport Presidential VIP Terminal Time: 1715-1730

Please note that media must provide their names and details of the media house they represent by 1600 on Wednesday 16 October in order to access these events. Journalists are also requested to attend these events with a valid press card.

For registration and further information, please contact Taban Kenyi at [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).