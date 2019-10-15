Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As part of the Visitors Programme of the German Federal Government and upon the invitation of the Federal Foreign Office, a group of Namibian delegates travelled to Germany on 12 October 2019 for a one-week information tour on the topic “Museums and Provenance Research”. The visit aims at fostering dialogue between German and Namibian museum experts on the handling of colonial collections, modern exhibition and display methods, interdisciplinary provenance research as well as digitization in the field of museums and archives.

The participants, officials of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, experts from different museums, representatives of the National Art Gallery and the National Heritage Council as well as a UNAM post-graduate student and a journalist from NBC, will be visiting Berlin, Leipzig and Stuttgart.

The information tour includes visits to the German Historical Museum Berlin, the Ethnological Museum Berlin, the Humboldt Forum, Grassi Museum Leipzig and Linden-Museum Stuttgart. The group from Namibia will also have meetings with representatives from the Federal Foreign Office, the German Lost Art Foundation and the Government Commissioner for Cultural Affairs and the Media.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany – Windhoek.Media filesDownload logo