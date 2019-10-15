Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
Private Equity Africa (PEA) (www.PEAfricaGroup.com) is excited to congratulate the winners of its 8th Annual Awards.
The accolades were presented at the 8th Annual PEA Awards Gala Dinner on 9th October, 2019. The dinner was hosted at the luxurious 5-Star Dorchester Hotel and attended by leading industry participants.
The final winners were chosen by an independent panel of leading industry professionals which included representation from CDC, FMO, Wimmer Family Office, Mbuyu Capital Partners, Avanz Capital, 27four Investment Managers, IFC and Cebile Capital.
The 2019 PEA Awards received a strong number of self-entries based on 2018 achievements, which were complemented by editorial recommendations from the Private Equity Africa team and industry data.
See full winners list here: PEA 2019 Awards Winners List. (PEAfricaEvents.com)
Gail Mwamba, the Awards Chair and Editor of Private Equity Africa, said:
“The Winners of the 2019 Private Equity Africa Awards showcase excellent standards in deal making on the continent. The selection was difficult this year, with close runners up in a number of categories. Congratulations to the winners and we look forward to gathering again next year.”
The PEA Awards Gala Dinner also promoted fundraising for eight girls, with each child based in specific countries across Africa, in partnership with SOS Children's Villages UK. The countries selected for this year were Burkina Faso, DRC, Ethiopia, Ghana, Niger, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia, with the funds earmarked for livelihood and education.
2019 PEA AWARDS WINNERS LIST
LP AWARDS
Avanz Capital
>Award collected by Hany Assaad, Co-founder at Avanz Capital
CDC
>Award collected by Clarisa De Franco, Managing Director, Funds and Capital Partnerships at CDC
FMO
>Award collected by Alison Klein, Manager Private Equity at FMO
Mbuyu Capital
>Award collected by Michiel Timmerman, Managing Partner at Mbuyu Capital
Sango Capital
>Award collected by Richard Okello, CEO at Sango Capital
WOMEN IMPACT AWARDS
Adiba Ighodaro, Partner at Actis
Beth Mandel, Managing Partner at Africa Capitalworks
'Tokunboh Ishmael, Co-founder at Alitheia Capital
Afsane Jetha, Managing Partner at Alta Semper Capital
Carolyn Campbell, Managing Director at Emerging Capital Partners
Dabney Tonelli, Partner at Helios
Polo Radebe, Executive Director at IDF Capital
Samantha Pokroy, CEO at Sanari Capital
OUTSTANDING ENTREPRENEUR AWARD
Bukky George, CEO at Health Plus
HOUSE AWARDS
HOUSE OF THE YEAR
Overall House of the Year
Development Partners International
>Award collected by Runa Alam, CEO at Development Partners International
Credit Investor of the Year
TLG Capital
>Award collected by Saad Sheikh, Principal at TLG Capital
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: HOUSES
Regional Investor – North Africa
Mediterrania Capital Partners
>Award collected by Albert Alsina, CEO at Mediterrania
Exceptional Investor
XSML
>Award collected by Barthout Slingelandt, Managing Partner at XSML
Specialist Investor – Infrastructure
AIIM
>Award collected by Romain Py, Head of Transactions at AIIM
Specialist Investor – Technology
TLcom Capital
>Award collected by Maurizio Caio, Managing Partner at TLcom
DEAL AWARDS
DEAL OF THE YEAR
Mid Cap Deal of the Year
Duet for The Big Bottling Company
>Award collected by Manish Rungta, Managing Director at Duet
Small Cap Deal of the Year
Àrgentil for Tempohousing Nigeria
>Award collected by Gbenga Hassan, Managing Director at Àrgentil
Venture Capital Deal of the Year
TPG for Cellulant
>Award collected by Yemi Lalude, Managing Partner, Africa at TPG
Infrastructure Deal of the Year
Denham Capital for Ivoire Hydro Energy
>Award collected by Scott Mackin, Managing Partner at Denham
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: DEALS
Large Cap Deal
Development Partners International for CMGP
>Award collected by Runa Alam, CEO at Development Partners International
EXIT OF THE YEAR
Exit of the Year
TLG Capital for Cipla Quality Chemicals Industries
>Award collected by Saad Sheikh, Principal at TLG Capital
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: EXITS
Landmark Exit
Helios for Vivo Energy
>Award collected by Dabney Tonelli, Partner at Helios
PORTFOLIO AWARDS
Development Impact
54 Capital for BBHL
>Award collected by Yassine Benjelloun, Partner at 54 Capital
Social Impact
Adenia for Opham
>Award collected by Antoine Delaporte, Managing Director at Adenia
Innovation
Alta Semper Capital for Macro Holdings
>Award collected by Afsane Jetha, Managing Partner at Alta Semper Capital
Improvement
54 Capital for BBHL
>Award collected by Yassine Benjelloun, Partner at 54 Capital
ADVISORS AWARDS
LEGAL ADVISORS
Overall Legal Advisor of the Year
Clifford Chance
>Award collected by Nigel Wellings, Partner at Clifford Chance
Funds Legal Advisor of the Year
Webber Wentzel
>Award collected by Sally Hutton, Managing Partner at Webber Wentzel
Deals Legal Advisor of the Year
Clifford Chance
>Award collected by Nigel Wellings, Partner at Clifford Chance
Local Legal Advisor of the Year
Bowmans
> Award collected by James Westgate, Partner at Bowmans
Single Deal Local Legal Advisor of the Year
Bowmans for AK Life Sciences
> Award collected by James Westgate, Partner at Bowmans
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: LEGAL ADVISORS
Impact Award – Legal
International Lawyers for Africa
> Award collected by Kem Ihenacho, Partner at Latham & Watkins
Frontier Legal Advisor
The New Practice
> Award collected by Bukola Bankole, Partner at The New Practice
Single Deal Advisor – Mid Cap
Matouk Bassiouny for ODM
> Award collected by Omar Bassiouny, Founding Partner at Matouk Bassiouny
Single Deal Advisor – Venture Capital
Latham & Watkins for Swvl
> Award collected by Kem Ihenacho, Partner at Latham & Watkins
FINANCIAL ADVISORS
Fund Administrator of the Year
Trident Trust
>Award collected by Karine Seguin, Head of Business Development at Trident
Financial Advisor of the Year
Pangaea
>Award collected by Ceaser Siwale, CEO at Pangaea
Single Deal Financial Advisor of the Year
Pangaea for CEC
>Award collected by Ceaser Siwale, CEO at Pangaea
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: FINANCIAL ADVISORS
Single Deal Advisor – Debt
KPMG for Petro Ivoire
> Award collected by Julian Parsons, Partner at KPMG
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Private Equity Africa (PEA).
For more information please contact: The PEA Awards Team Email: [email protected] Phone: +44 (0) 207 127 0402 Website: www.PEAfricaGroup.com
About Private Equity Africa: Private Equity Africa (www.PEAfricaGroup.com) is a UK-based magazine that focuses exclusively on Africa’s private equity industry, providing news, analysis and research. Outputs include an online portal, a newsletter, a quarterly print journal and events.