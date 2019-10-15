Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Private Equity Africa (PEA) (www.PEAfricaGroup.com) is excited to congratulate the winners of its 8th Annual Awards.

The accolades were presented at the 8th Annual PEA Awards Gala Dinner on 9th October, 2019. The dinner was hosted at the luxurious 5-Star Dorchester Hotel and attended by leading industry participants.

The final winners were chosen by an independent panel of leading industry professionals which included representation from CDC, FMO, Wimmer Family Office, Mbuyu Capital Partners, Avanz Capital, 27four Investment Managers, IFC and Cebile Capital.

The 2019 PEA Awards received a strong number of self-entries based on 2018 achievements, which were complemented by editorial recommendations from the Private Equity Africa team and industry data.

See full winners list here: PEA 2019 Awards Winners List. (PEAfricaEvents.com)

Gail Mwamba, the Awards Chair and Editor of Private Equity Africa, said:

“The Winners of the 2019 Private Equity Africa Awards showcase excellent standards in deal making on the continent. The selection was difficult this year, with close runners up in a number of categories. Congratulations to the winners and we look forward to gathering again next year.”

The PEA Awards Gala Dinner also promoted fundraising for eight girls, with each child based in specific countries across Africa, in partnership with SOS Children's Villages UK. The countries selected for this year were Burkina Faso, DRC, Ethiopia, Ghana, Niger, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia, with the funds earmarked for livelihood and education.

2019 PEA AWARDS WINNERS LIST

LP AWARDS

Avanz Capital

>Award collected by Hany Assaad, Co-founder at Avanz Capital

CDC

>Award collected by Clarisa De Franco, Managing Director, Funds and Capital Partnerships at CDC

FMO

>Award collected by Alison Klein, Manager Private Equity at FMO

Mbuyu Capital

>Award collected by Michiel Timmerman, Managing Partner at Mbuyu Capital

Sango Capital

>Award collected by Richard Okello, CEO at Sango Capital

WOMEN IMPACT AWARDS

Adiba Ighodaro, Partner at Actis

Beth Mandel, Managing Partner at Africa Capitalworks

'Tokunboh Ishmael, Co-founder at Alitheia Capital

Afsane Jetha, Managing Partner at Alta Semper Capital

Carolyn Campbell, Managing Director at Emerging Capital Partners

Dabney Tonelli, Partner at Helios

Polo Radebe, Executive Director at IDF Capital

Samantha Pokroy, CEO at Sanari Capital

OUTSTANDING ENTREPRENEUR AWARD

Bukky George, CEO at Health Plus

HOUSE AWARDS

HOUSE OF THE YEAR

Overall House of the Year

Development Partners International

>Award collected by Runa Alam, CEO at Development Partners International

Credit Investor of the Year

TLG Capital

>Award collected by Saad Sheikh, Principal at TLG Capital

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: HOUSES

Regional Investor – North Africa

Mediterrania Capital Partners

>Award collected by Albert Alsina, CEO at Mediterrania

Exceptional Investor

XSML

>Award collected by Barthout Slingelandt, Managing Partner at XSML

Specialist Investor – Infrastructure

AIIM

>Award collected by Romain Py, Head of Transactions at AIIM

Specialist Investor – Technology

TLcom Capital

>Award collected by Maurizio Caio, Managing Partner at TLcom

DEAL AWARDS

DEAL OF THE YEAR

Mid Cap Deal of the Year

Duet for The Big Bottling Company

>Award collected by Manish Rungta, Managing Director at Duet

Small Cap Deal of the Year

Àrgentil for Tempohousing Nigeria

>Award collected by Gbenga Hassan, Managing Director at Àrgentil

Venture Capital Deal of the Year

TPG for Cellulant

>Award collected by Yemi Lalude, Managing Partner, Africa at TPG

Infrastructure Deal of the Year

Denham Capital for Ivoire Hydro Energy

>Award collected by Scott Mackin, Managing Partner at Denham

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: DEALS

Large Cap Deal

Development Partners International for CMGP

>Award collected by Runa Alam, CEO at Development Partners International

EXIT OF THE YEAR

Exit of the Year

TLG Capital for Cipla Quality Chemicals Industries

>Award collected by Saad Sheikh, Principal at TLG Capital

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: EXITS

Landmark Exit

Helios for Vivo Energy

>Award collected by Dabney Tonelli, Partner at Helios

PORTFOLIO AWARDS

Development Impact

54 Capital for BBHL

>Award collected by Yassine Benjelloun, Partner at 54 Capital

Social Impact

Adenia for Opham

>Award collected by Antoine Delaporte, Managing Director at Adenia

Innovation

Alta Semper Capital for Macro Holdings

>Award collected by Afsane Jetha, Managing Partner at Alta Semper Capital

Improvement

54 Capital for BBHL

>Award collected by Yassine Benjelloun, Partner at 54 Capital

ADVISORS AWARDS

LEGAL ADVISORS

Overall Legal Advisor of the Year

Clifford Chance

>Award collected by Nigel Wellings, Partner at Clifford Chance

Funds Legal Advisor of the Year

Webber Wentzel

>Award collected by Sally Hutton, Managing Partner at Webber Wentzel

Deals Legal Advisor of the Year

Clifford Chance

>Award collected by Nigel Wellings, Partner at Clifford Chance

Local Legal Advisor of the Year

Bowmans

> Award collected by James Westgate, Partner at Bowmans

Single Deal Local Legal Advisor of the Year

Bowmans for AK Life Sciences

> Award collected by James Westgate, Partner at Bowmans

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: LEGAL ADVISORS

Impact Award – Legal

International Lawyers for Africa

> Award collected by Kem Ihenacho, Partner at Latham & Watkins

Frontier Legal Advisor

The New Practice

> Award collected by Bukola Bankole, Partner at The New Practice

Single Deal Advisor – Mid Cap

Matouk Bassiouny for ODM

> Award collected by Omar Bassiouny, Founding Partner at Matouk Bassiouny

Single Deal Advisor – Venture Capital

Latham & Watkins for Swvl

> Award collected by Kem Ihenacho, Partner at Latham & Watkins

FINANCIAL ADVISORS

Fund Administrator of the Year

Trident Trust

>Award collected by Karine Seguin, Head of Business Development at Trident

Financial Advisor of the Year

Pangaea

>Award collected by Ceaser Siwale, CEO at Pangaea

Single Deal Financial Advisor of the Year

Pangaea for CEC

>Award collected by Ceaser Siwale, CEO at Pangaea

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: FINANCIAL ADVISORS

Single Deal Advisor – Debt

KPMG for Petro Ivoire

> Award collected by Julian Parsons, Partner at KPMG

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Private Equity Africa (PEA).

For more information please contact: The PEA Awards Team Email: [email protected] Phone: +44 (0) 207 127 0402 Website: www.PEAfricaGroup.com

About Private Equity Africa: Private Equity Africa (www.PEAfricaGroup.com) is a UK-based magazine that focuses exclusively on Africa’s private equity industry, providing news, analysis and research. Outputs include an online portal, a newsletter, a quarterly print journal and events.