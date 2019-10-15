Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Mamadou Diallo of Guinea as his new Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS). Mr. Diallo will also serve as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guinea-Bissau.

Mr. Diallo succeeds David McLachlan-Karr of Australia, who completed his assignment in June, and to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedicated service during his tenure.

Currently serving as the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH), United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Diallo brings to the position almost three decades of experience with the United Nations. He Served from 2015 to 2017 as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator as well as Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Between 2012 and 2015, Mr. Diallo held the position of Regional Director for West and Central Africa of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). From 2009 to 2012, he was the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Eritrea. He also served as the Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Mali (2005-2009) and in Sierra Leone (2001-2005). Mr. Diallo was Regional Adviser in Maternal and Child Health in the UNFPA Regional Office for West and Central Africa based in Dakar, Senegal from 1992 to 2001.

Mr. Diallo holds a medical doctor (MD) degree from the Conakry University School of Medicine (Guinea), a master’s degree in public health (MPH) from the San Diego State University in California (USA) and a special diploma in public health from the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium).

