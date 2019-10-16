Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Government of Spain wishes to congratulate the newly elected president of Tunisia, Mr. Kaïs Saïed, who on 13 October won the second round of the presidential election.

The participation of Tunisian citizens in this presidential election, as well as in the legislative elections held on 6 October has been a new lesson of civic and democratic culture. Spain wishes also to highlight the work of the Independent High Authority for Elections for its efficient organization of this new electoral cycle.

For this new era, Spain wishes to reiterate its commitment to Tunisia as a neighbour and a friend, and reassures its will to continue nurturing the strong bonds between both countries, from which both our peoples and the entire Euro-Mediterranean space may benefit.

Spain and Tunisia have an excellent relationship based on deep human, cultural and historic bonds. The joint Declaration approved by the Government of both countries on occasion of the 8th Tunisian-Spanish High-Level Meeting, held in Tunisia in February 2018, reaffirms the role of Tunisia as a key partner in the strategic region of the Maghreb.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.