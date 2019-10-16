Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Premier holds talks with Finnish President Prime Minister Dr #AbiyAhmed held talks with President Sauli Niinistö of #Finland and his delegation earlier today.

The President expressed his congratulatory message to the Ethiopian Prime Minister for his Nobel Peace Prize win.

Stating that the Nobel Prize is 10% recognition and 90% assignment to work harder for peace, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy shared key milestones of the reforms and the development priority areas the government is currently working on and the means by which the Finnish government can support.

The two further discussed the strengthening of Africa-Europe relations grounded in mutual benefits, according to office of the Prime Minister.

H.E. Sauli Niinisto, has made an official visit to the National Palace this morning where he was warmly received by H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The two held discussions on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues and reaffirmed their commitment to working together. The President of Finland arrived last night for an official three-day tour.

