Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On the 15th of October 2019, French Ambassador to Namibia hosted a Cocktail to inaugurate the new living space at the French Residence. Entirely redecorated by the French leader in luxury furniture Roche Bobois, H.E. Claire Bodonyi had the pleasure to welcome Sandrine Fanchette, Director and co-owner of Roche Bobois in South Africa and Mauritius for the launch.

The event was attended by numerous key players of the Namibian both design and tourism sector in order to unveil the French Art de Vivre in Namibia.

Roche Bobois is a leader in luxury furniture edition and distribution. The French enterprise is working closely with renowned international designers such as Marcel Wanders, Kenzo Takada, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic or Stephen Burks and with Haute Couture prestigious fashion houses such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Missoni Home and Christian Lacroix Maison. Roche Bobois offers a broad range of exclusive made-to-order designs, manufactured with a high level of customisation in small European workshops. In 2015, Roche Bobois opened its first showroom in Cape Town and due to a popular demand for the brand, expanded into Johannesburg in 2017. Roche Bobois is as well present since 2012 in the paradisiac Mauritius Island.

All the guests had the pleasure to admire the spectacular Roche Bobois Globe Trotter collection by Marcel Wanders. Marcel Wanders stunning carpet particularly caught the attention of the guests who experienced a romantic and poetic travel in Paris, London and Istanbul whether they were sitting in the iconic profile sofa by Roberto Tapinassi & Maurizio Manzoni.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ambassade de France à Windhoek, Namibie.