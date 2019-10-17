Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The African Union Commission (AU.Int/en/commission) wishes to invite qualified and eligible applicants for the positions of Rector and Vice Rector of the Pan African University (PAU) in Yaoundé, Cameroon. PAU is a continental academic and research institution created by the African Union consisting of five (5) thematic Institutes hosted by existing institutions, namely:

i. Water and Energy Sciences (including climate change) located at the University of Tlemcen in Algeria for North Africa,

ii. Governance, Humanities and Social Sciences located at the University of Yaoundé II in Cameroon for Central Africa,

iii. Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation located at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Kenya for Eastern Africa,

iv. Life and Earth Sciences (including Health and Agriculture) located at the University of Ibadan in Nigeria for Western Africa, and

v. Space Sciences located at the University of Cape Town in South Africa for Southern Africa.

The Rector is the Chief Executive and Chief Academic Officer of the Pan African University’s Management structure and shall exercise general superintendence and control over the university. The Vice Rector has an executive position within the Pan African University’s Management structure, reports to the Rector and will serve as the Chief Academic Officer.

Applicants must be citizens of the AU member states, must hold a Ph.D. and have experience at senior management position such as Chair of Department, Dean of Faculty, or Director of Academic Programs or equivalent.

For further details on the call and the application portal, please visit: AUCareers.org

Deadline for application is the 4th of November 2019.

Note: Applicants should first register on the website provided [www.AUCareers.org] and create their profile. After the profile is created, applicants must click on “employment opportunities” and Login. Applicants shall complete their application for the specific position by providing all relevant information (including cover letter, letters of reference, among others). Finally, the application is submitted for the position. Candidates who successfully submit their application will receive a confirmation mail.

