Canon (www.CanonCNA.com), world-leader in imaging solutions participated in the recent West Africa Digital construction, the event was held over the past two days in Lagos. At the event Canon presented to government entities and construction companies some of its key applications of the TX series and the TM series which provide exceptional print quality.

The imagePROGRAF TM Series offers customers high performance at high speed, while maintaining unbeatable image quality for promotional posters, as well as the sharpness required for complex CAD drawings. The intuitive user interface and new software tools mean an office-based printer can quickly and easily produce prints of the quality that would be expected from professional printing services.

Designed for high productivity professional environments that require large prints, the printer's TX stacker output tray, which can hold up to 100 sheets of ARCH D or ARCH E pages, can also be retracted when not in use to reduce its footprint in the office.

The 2018 edition of Deloitte’s Africa Construction Trends Report shows that West Africa has 105 projects currently underway, with a total US dollar value of US$ 82.8bn. The region accounts for 21.8% of all projects in Africa and 17.6% of the continent’s total project US dollar value. The very dynamic West Africa region is attracting more companies there, who in turn look for new technologies that will support them in the development of their business. Canon has proactively established a presence in the region – especially in its key markets including Nigeria – and wants to be a trusted partner by providing technologies specifically designed to improve productivity and data security of its clients.

Somesh Adukia, Regional Sales Office Director, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) said about the event: “I am very pleased with Canon's participation in West Africa Digital construction, the strategic event which focuses on the implementation of advanced technologies and processes to upgrade existing systems for a sustainable project life cycle. We live in a world that is increasingly digitalized and whose evolutions are constant. During these two days of exhibition, we were able to meet with Government entities such as The Lagos development property, Lagos Police, real estate companies and introduce them to some of our solutions and services. We also were honoured to receive the visit of a special guest in the person of Eng. Aramide Adeyoye, Special Advisor to the Lagos State Government. She was interested in understanding the technologies used by our machines, especially TX machines. This event was a good opportunity for us at Canon to interact with our customers and potential clients, to better understand their needs and to offer them the tools and services that will help improve their performance.”

About Canon North and Central Africa (CCNA): Canon North and Central Africa (CCNA) (www.CanonCNA.com) is a division of Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The creation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon's business in Africa, while consolidating Canon's presence and exposure in the countries of the region. CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to continually reach out to its customers and respond to all the demands of the African market, which is constantly evolving. Canon has been present on the African continent for more than 15 years, through its numerous distributors and partners who together have managed to build a solid distribution and customer base throughout the region. CCNA provides high-end, state-of-the-art technology products that meet the demands of the rapidly changing African market. With more than 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing operations in no less than 44 different countries on the African continent. Canon's corporate philosophy is “Kyosei – to live and work together for the common good”. For more information please check the website www.CanonCNA.com