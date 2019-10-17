Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We are delighted to announce that Ethiopia will take part in this year’s World Travel Market, the leading global event for the travel industry, scheduled to take place from Monday 4th November – Wednesday 6th November at ExCeL London.

This will be a unique opportunity to showcase the very best of Ethiopian tourism with a delegation led by H.E. Mr. Sileshi Girma, CEO of the Ethiopian Tourism Board, H.E. Mr. Fesseha Shawel, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mr. Michael Yohannes, Ethiopian Airlines UK Manager and around twenty tour operators from Ethiopia.

The following exhibitors will be hosted at the Ethiopian stand (AF645) in the Africa Hall:

Ethiopian Tourism Organisation Ethiopian Airlines Ecotrail Tour Liyu Ethiopia Tours Ethiopian Adventures Tour Ethio Afro Tour Operators Ethiopian Traditions Tour Dynasty Ethiopia Tours Plc Simen Image Tour & Travel Green Land Tours and Travel Red Jackal Tours Lets Imagine Ethiopia Tours Travel Africa Tours Vast Ethiopia Tours Horizon Ethiopia Tour & Travel Plc Kibran Tour Operators Plc Grand Holidays Ethiopia Travel & Tours Covenant Ethiopia Tours Dil Tour and Travel Markan Ethiopia Tours Zagway Ethiopian Tour

We look forward to seeing you there!

