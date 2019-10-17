Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

WHAT: Release of the 2019 Situation Analysis of Children and Women in Ethiopia by the Federal Ministry of Finance and UNICEF. The report examines the status of children and women through an equity lens, highlights progress made in the last several decades, and points to areas where progress is lagging, and acceleration is required if Ethiopia is to achieve its national goals and the global Sustainable Development Goals.

WHO: H.E Ato Admasu Nebebe, State Minister, Ministry of Finance

Ms Adele Khodr, UNICEF Representative in Ethiopia

Ms Annika Jayawardena, Head of Development, SIDA & Chair of the Development Assistance Group

Ms Kalkidan Hailemariam, Child Parliamentarian

WHEN: Monday afternoon, 21 October, 14:00 – 16:00 hours

WHERE: Auditorium, Ministry of Finance, Addis Ababa

WHY: Children are key to Ethiopia’s aspirations to be a middle-income country by 2025 and a competitive force in the global marketplace. With children below the age of 18 comprising 52.9 per cent of Ethiopia’s estimated population of 100 million, improving their wellbeing lies at the heart of achieving overall improvements in the wellbeing of Ethiopians in general.

The 2019 Situation Analysis of Children and Women and Children traces Ethiopia’s progress in the last several decades and highlights successes in reduction of child and maternal mortality, reducing stunting, expanding access to safe water and sanitation, increasing enrolments to primary and secondary education, improving the quality of learning, protecting children through better policies and systems, and alleviating child poverty through social protection.

Interviews with dignitaries will be possible

