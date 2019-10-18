Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Thank you to Archbishop Edmond Djitangar Goetbe, the Entente des Eglises et Missions Evangeliques au Tchad, and Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i in Tchad for the warm welcome given to Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Davis Ba. We are grateful for the opportunity to have thoughtful conversations about interfaith relations and promoting peaceful coexistence. We appreciate the important work of faith institutions in Chad to advance education, health care, economic development, and conflict prevention and resolution.

