Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On 15th October 2019, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana, H.E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of China-aid Kazungula Primary School and delivered remarks. More than 300 guests from Botswana Government, Chobe District Council, Kazungula community and Chinese enterprises including Hon. Frans Van Der Westhuizen, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Machana Shamukuni, Assistant Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public administration, H.E. Sasara George, former Botswana Ambassador to China were present at the ceremony.

In his speech, Ambassador Zhao expressed his appreciation to the government of Botswana and Chobe District for their support, coordination and facilitation to the Kazungula Primary School Project. He said China upholds the principles of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith in the cooperation with Africa on the basis of mutual respect, and has offered all sort of support and assistance within her capacity to Botswana ever since the establishment of diplomatic ties 44 years ago. In the principle of placing people at the center of development, China aid always focuses on improving local people’s livelihood. Kazungula Primary School Project is the fourth primary school project funded by grant from Chinese Government. After completion, it will create a conducive learning environment for Kazungula community. He hoped the project can be delivered on schedule with high quality through collective efforts of all parties.

Hon. Minister Westhuizen said in his speech that no words are adequate to express his gratitude to Chinese Government for the financial aid in the construction of Kazungula Primary School. The groundbreaking ceremony marks another milestone in the history of the Government of Botswana and the Government of the People’s Republic of China. With the successful completion, the new Kazungula Primary School will be relieved of the burden of inadequate facility and the environment will become conducive for academic excellence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Botswana.Media filesDownload logo