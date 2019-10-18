Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On October 16, 2019, the ceremony of handing over of agricultural equipment within the framework of the Japanese Programme for « Support to underpriviledged farmers » took place in Banjul.

The last few years, the cropping season was not important due to the lack of rains, and the food security was threatened. Seeds, fertilizers and agricultural equipment which will be distributed to the Gambian farmers will help to stimulate and increase the productivity, in view of meeting the basic and urgent needs of the Gambian people, and therefore contributing to the enhancement of their well-being.

On this occasion, H. E. Mr. Tatsuo Arai, Ambassador of Japan to The Gambia, mentioned that increasing of food production is one of the most important tools to find the solutions to the problems faced by the Gambian Authorities. The adequate use of the counterpart fund for relevant projects is efficient for the promotion of the socio-economic development of the country. Vice-President Isatou Touray thanked Japan for its contribution to the development of the agricultural sector in The Gambia.

