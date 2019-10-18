Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is meeting in Geneva from 21 October to 8 November to review the situation of women’s rights in the following countries: Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, and Seychelles.

All the countries under review are party to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and so are reviewed regularly on how they are implementing it. The Committee will hold dialogues with delegations from the respective governments and be briefed by NGOs, national human rights institutions and independent monitoring frameworks.

The Committee’s open meetings will take place in Room XVII at the Palais des Nations. The programme of work is available online here, and the meetings will be webcast live at http://webtv.un.org/.

The recommended hashtag for the meetings will be #CEDAW74. More information is available on the Web page for the session.

Further information is available here regarding media accreditation.

CEDAW’s findings, officially termed concluding observations, are scheduled to be published here on 11 November 2019, and will be presented at a press conference on the same day at 13:30 in Press Room 1 at the Palais des Nations.

