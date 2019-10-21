Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Management and Resources Ms. Naheed Esar met with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Kabul Mr. Hany Saleh Mostafa Ahmad.

Appreciating the cooperation of Egypt with Afghanistan, Ms. Esar briefed Ambassador Hany Saleh on women’s role in government, education, freedom of expression, and the media. Moreover, she emphasized upholding these achievements in the future.

The two sides discussed the development of bilateral relations in various fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.Media filesDownload logo