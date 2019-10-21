Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UN Human Rights Office and African Union Commission will on 23 and 24 October hold a regional conference in Dakar as part of the International Decade for People of African Descent. The Dakar meeting will have dynamic youth participation and benefit from digital interaction and social media presence, and will incorporate historical and cultural dimensions relevant to Africa and Diaspora.

The regional meeting, hosted by the Government of Senegal, follows two previous meetings – one in Brasilia for the Latin America and Caribbean region in 2015, and one in Geneva for the Europe, Central Asia and North America region in 2017. The Regional Meeting for Africa will follow a similar format anchored around the Decade’s themes of “recognition, justice and development”, taken from the unique perspective of Africa.

The Dakar meeting aims to increase overall engagement, including with African governments and youth, to implement the objectives of the International Decade at the national and regional levels; and to enhance linkages between the AU Agenda 2063, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the Programme of Activities of the International Decade.

The International Decade for People of African Descent, created by a UN General Assembly resolution, began on 1 January 2015 and lasts until 31 December 2024.

