Five Kenyan students from Kisumu Girls High School, who developed a mobile app to help victims and potential victims of Female Genital Mutilation in dealing with the vice, have been nominated for the European Parliament's Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

The girls' group – The Restorers – are among the five finalists proposed for the annual Sakharov Prize by the European Parliament's political groups and individual members.

On Thursday 24th October 2019, the European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents (President and political groups’ leaders) will select the final laureate. The prize itself will be awarded in a ceremony in Parliament’s hemicycle in Strasbourg on 18 December. The European Parliament awards the Sakharov Prize every year to honour exceptional individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

