Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

On October 23, for approximately 20 minutes from 9:30a.m., Mr. SUZUKI Keisuke, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with H.E. Abdulkadir Ahmed Kheyr Abdi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia on the occasion of his visit to Japan. The overview of the meeting is as follows.

1. State Minister Suzuki welcomed State Minister Abdulkadir’s visit to Japan following his previous visit to attend the TICAD Ministerial meeting in October last year and stated, “Together with Your Excellency, I hope to strengthen the friendly relationship between Japan and Somalia.” In response, State Minister Abdulkadir congratulated the enthronement of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.

2. State Minister Suzuki stated, “It was a great honour that President Farmaajo participated in TICAD7. Japan will continue its support in the way that would contribute to peace and stability in Somalia.” He also welcomed Somalia’s efforts to improve their debt situation.

In response, State Minister Abdulkadir expressed his gratitude for Japan’s continued assistance to the Horn of Africa including Somalia and expressed his hope that “Japan would continue its support for Somalia in areas such as education.”

3. Both State Ministers also exchanged their views on the situation in Somalia and the neighboring region. They shared the view to cooperate for the promotion of African-led peace and stability in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.