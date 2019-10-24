Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the American people, I would like to extend my congratulations to the people and Government of the Republic of Zambia as you celebrate your 55th Independence Day.

The U.S.-Zambia relationship has long delivered tangible results for our two countries. We reaffirm our commitment to expanding trade and investment, and to continuing to work together on important health and conservation issues.

Please accept my best wishes for a prosperous year ahead.

