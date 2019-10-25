Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

A musical video entitled ‘Lib Yaleh’ has been released today to emphasize the importance of pregnant women delivering their babies with the help of skilled medical personnel.

The musical video is produced by renowned bass player/producer and UNICEF Ethiopia Goodwill Ambassador Thomas T. Gobena (also known as Tommy T) in collaboration with University of Alberta of Canada. The video was directed by Daniel Tamrat and performed by prominent Ethiopian singers Zeritu Kebede and Tadele Gemechu.

The song “Lib Yaleh” conveys a powerful message which can transform attitudes by fusing thoughts and feelings, hearts and minds, and helps to sensitize communities about the importance of healthier delivery of babies and longer lives for mothers and their newborn babies.

The musical video comes against a backdrop of progress in the rate of skilled delivery. On average, 3 million babies are born every year and nearly half of these are delivered by a skilled birth attendant – double the number in 2016. The largest increase is seen in rural areas, where 42 per cent of deliveries were with the assistance of a skilled birth attendant compared to 21 per cent in 2016.

But the progress masks the reality that half of all newborn babies – about 1.5 million – are delivered without the assistance of a skilled birth attendant.

Delivering a baby at home is risky for both mother and baby. A skilled birth attendant is trained to deliver a baby safely and knows how to handle life-threatening complications should they arise.

In the 2012/2013 Ethiopian fiscal year, the goal of the Ministry of Health is to have 91 per cent of all babies delivered by a skilled birth attendant.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF Ethiopia.