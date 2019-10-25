Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Please join us on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, for a telephonic press briefing on the Award for Corporate Excellence.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs congratulates the four winners for the 2019 Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE). The winners will be presented with the award in a ceremony on October 31, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. EDT at the State Department.

This year commemorates the Award for Corporate Excellence’s 20th year. Established in 1999, the ACE recognizes U.S. companies that promote and uphold high standards as responsible members of their communities where they do business. Together, these companies exemplify some of the most promising and innovative business ideas of the 21st century: that profitability and sustainability are not mutually exclusive, and that sustainability can drive prosperity in the modern economy. The 2019 ACE categories are Sustainable Operations and Women’s Economic Empowerment.

The 2019 Award Recipients:

ACE Winner in Women’s Economic Empowerment (Small-to-Medium Enterprise):

Chambers Federation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

ACE Winner in Women’s Economic Empowerment (Multinational Enterprise):

Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific in Singapore

ACE Winner in Sustainable Operations (Small-to-Medium Enterprise):

Agilis Partners in Uganda

ACE Winner in Sustainable Operations (Multinational Enterprise):

PepsiCo India in India

For more information on the ACE Awards and this year’s awardees, click here.

DETAILS:

Speakers: Senior State Department Official, Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Time: 07:30 EDT

Languages: English

Ground rules: ON THE RECORD

