On October 28th, 2019, Ambassador RAO Hongwei met with Sister Eugenia Kairaba, Principal of FAWE Girl's School in Kigali and donated some teaching equipment and materials to the school.

H.E. RAO said, both China and Rwanda attach great importance to education development. FAWE girl's school is the one that Professor PENG Liyuan visited during President XI jinping's visit to Rwanda in July 2018. A Chinese teaching post was also established by Confucius institute in your school. The students' enthusiasm for learning Chinese is high, the Chinese songs sang by them are very impressive to me. The Chinese Embassy will continue to provide support to your school teaching activities, and willing to join hands with your school to promote the bilateral educational exchanges and cooperation.

Sister Kairaba introduced the teaching development of the school, thanked the Embassy for its consistent support. She said, the equipment donated by the Embassy was in line with the development policy of the Rwandan government to promote the educational empowerment for women, had effectively improved the school teaching conditions. The students would study harder and got better performance with these equipment. The school was willing to make more positive contribution to Rwanda-China educational cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

They also exchanged views on the establishment of a Chinese corner in the school, fostering sister school relations with Chinese schools and sending the school students to studying in China.

