H.E. Mrs. Suzi C. Barbosa Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Guinea Bissau will pay a visit to Turkey on 27-29 October 2019.

This first visit at the level of Foreign Minister from Guinea Bisssau to Turkey will provide the opportunity to discuss ways of improving bilateral relations with Guinea Bissau and also enable an exchange of views on regional issues.

