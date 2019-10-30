Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon EMEA (www.Canon-Europe.com) has today announced that it will close its Irista cloud photo service on 31 January 2020.

Canon EMEA will move away from the cloud image storage industry and instead, focus on investing in its imaging technology and connected services that sit closer to its cameras, such as Canon image Gateway and Canon Camera Connect.

This gives Canon EMEA an opportunity to partner with experts in end-user services and as such, Irista users can have a complimentary 2-month membership of Adobe Lightroom (1TB), where users can easily edit, organise, store and share photos from anywhere.

Customers are encouraged to download all data from Irista before the service closes. Downloading images is a simple process and instructions are clearly outlined on the Irista website (www.Irista.com). Once the service closes on 31 January 2020, all customer data will be deleted.

About Canon North and Central Africa (CCNA): Canon North and Central Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division of Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The creation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon's business in Africa, while consolidating Canon's presence and exposure in the countries of the region.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to continually reach out to its customers and respond to all the demands of the African market, which is constantly evolving. Canon has been present on the African continent for more than 15 years, through its numerous distributors and partners who together have managed to build a solid distribution and customer base throughout the region.

CCNA provides high-end, state-of-the-art technology products that meet the demands of the rapidly changing African market. With more than 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing operations in no less than 44 different countries on the African continent.

Canon's corporate philosophy is “Kyosei – to live and work together for the common good”.

For more information please check the website www.Canon-CNA.com