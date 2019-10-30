Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, and reviewed prospects of consolidating the relations between the two countries.

They discussed means of propelling cooperation in the fields of investment, infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainable development.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is determined to continue its support for the efforts made by friendly countries to ensure economic and social development, and meet the ambitions of their peoples for progress, stability and prosperity.

Bio thanked the UAE for its humanitarian assistance and supportive initiatives for his country to accelerate its developmental efforts and improve public services.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court; while the delegation from Sierra Leone included Dr. John Tambi, the Presidential adviser, on Infrastructure and Head of Infrastructural Affairs in the Office of the President; Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Joseph Ndanema; Timothy Kabba, Director General of the Sierra Leone Petroleum Directorate; and Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the UAE.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Coperation.