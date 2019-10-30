Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The High Commission of India, Abuja, invites applications from suitable candidates for the post of Marketing Investigator.

Pay scale for the post is USD 620-1525. The remuneration package will include 21 working days of annual leave.

Job includes promotion of trade and investment between India and Nigeria through facilitation of business contacts; coordination with business chambers; marketing; organizing business events; conducting market surveys; arranging visits of business and official delegations to Nigeria preparation of bilateral trade data; handling trade queries, etc. The incumbent is also supposed to perform other duties as directed from time to time.

Candidates fulfilling the following requirements are welcome to apply:

Educational qualifications – The candidates should have a minimum qualification of Graduation/Higher National Diploma. Candidates with Diploma in Marketing/Business Administration and training in combination with professional experience will be given preference.

Language proficiency – Excellent English, both written and spoken

Computer skills – MS office, Excel and IT/computer administration including soft and hardware skills, management of outlook.

Experience – 2-5 years of experience in Marketing/Business establishments, office work and maintenance of office records and files.

Abilities – Good team player, Intercultural competence, Pro-active approach. Ability to prioritize and deal with multiple tasks.

Age – Maximum 30 years

Last Date: Interested candidates are invited to send their complete resume, with copies of certificates including police clearance certificate and a latest photograph by 31st October, 2019 in a closed envelope superscribed as “Application for the Post of Marketing Investigator” to the following address:

Attaché (Admn), High Commission of India, 364, Cadastral Zone, CBD, FCT, Abuja

Please note that short-listed candidates will be called for personal interview tentatively scheduled on November 4-5, 2019. No transport or other assistance/reimbursement will be provided for appearing in the interview.

