Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Staff of the Kenya Embassy in Dublin, Ireland are delighted to recognise the arrival of Ambassador Michael Mubea and his family on the 29th October, 2019. Amb. Mubea was also received by Frank Bradley Protocol Officer at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFA).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Republic of Kenya in Dublin, Ireland.Media filesDownload logo