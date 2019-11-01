Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On October 30, 2019 Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt H.E. Mr. Sergei Terentiev met with the First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service H.E. Mr. Ahmed Anter.

During the meeting the results of the sixth session of the Belarusian-Egyptian Joint Trade Commission held in Minsk in September 2019 and the schedule for further exchange of visits, including holding of the first meeting of the Belarusian-Egyptian Business Council were discussed.

A number of specific issues aimed at simplifying the procedures of bilateral trade and implementing bilateral industrial projects in Egypt were considered.

