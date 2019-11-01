Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Telephonic Press Briefing with Andrew M. Herscowitz, Coordinator for Power Africa, a U.S. Government-led initiative to double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

EVENT:

Please join us on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 08:30 EST/13:30 GMT for a telephonic press briefing with Andrew M. Herscowitz, Coordinator for Power Africa. Mr. Herscowitz will discuss the recent release of the 2019 Power Africa Annual Report and Power Africa’s results to date.

BACKGROUND:

More than 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to electricity. In 2013, Power Africa was launched as a U.S. Government-led partnership to double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa, by facilitating 30,000 megawatts (MW) of new generation capacity and by adding 60 million new electricity connections by 2030. To achieve these goals, Power Africa uses a partnership model, drawing on the expertise of over 150 private and public sector partners, 18 development partners, and 12 U.S. government agencies. Signed into law by Congress in February 2016, the Electrify Africa Act of 2015 instructs Power Africa to provide access to electricity for 50 million people and to provide 20,000 MW by 2020.

Power Africa is excited to announce the release of the 2019 Annual Report. Since 2014, Power Africa is making a difference across all sectors, from health and education, to gender and agriculture. As of July 2019, 56 of Power Africa’s 124 financially closed projects are up and running and turning more Lights On by producing 3,486 MW of new electricity and transforming businesses, economies, and livelihoods. Today, more than 68 million people in sub-Saharan Africa have first-time access to electricity thanks to the 14.8 million new home and business connections facilitated by Power Africa support.

DETAILS:

Speaker: Andrew M. Herscowitz, Coordinator for Power Africa

Date: November 6, 2019

Time: 08:30 EST |13:30 GMT

* Please use Time Zone Converter to determine the start time of the event in your time zone.

Language: English. French and Portuguese interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: On the record

Dial-in Info: To be provided once you RSVP

RSVP: RSVP to Eventbrite

Twitter: Join the conversation at #LightsOn and follow us on @AfricaMediaHub and @PowerAfricaUS.

LOGISTICS:

Callers should dial-in to the conference call 10-15 minutes early. When an individual journalist dials-in, the operator will collect the caller’s name, press affiliation, and location. When an embassy dials in, the operator will ask the embassy’s name and location. The moderator will facilitate the Q and A among the connected callers. Journalists on the conference call will be instructed to press the “*” and “1” buttons on their phones in order to enter the question queue. NOTE: You can press “*1” at any time during the call to join the question queue, even before the moderator begins the Q and A portion. We ask that journalists limit themselves to one question. Journalists can also submit questions in English to [email protected] prior to or during the call.

Bio:

Andrew M. Herscowitz, Coordinator for Power Africa

Since 2013, Andrew M. Herscowitz has been the U.S. Coordinator for Power Africa, a program to double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa. Power Africa, coordinated by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is the world's largest development partnership with $56 billion in commitments from 174 public and private partners. Herscowitz's other USAID positions include Ecuador Mission Director, Peru Deputy Mission Director, and Legal Adviser for the Andes and the Caribbean.

Before joining USAID, Herscowitz practiced law with Piper & Marbury and Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison. He is a graduate of Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and its Law Center. In 2005, the Federal Bar Association recognized Herscowitz as one of the five most outstanding young lawyers in the U.S. Government. In 2018, Herscowitz won the Service to Americas “Sammie” awards, given to officials who have provided the greatest benefit to the American people.

