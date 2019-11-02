Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Mr Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org), yesterday announced (http://bit.ly/2PPOoRZ) the Ghana Rugby Men’s Sevens squad that will take part in the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament in South Africa.

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Japan and will be battles between Africa’s top 14 men’s sevens teams.

Countries taking part in the tournament on the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan South Africa on 8 and 9 November include Ghana, Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In making the announcement Mensah said that it was not an easy decision but that the results of the strength and conditioning tests done by UK based coach Stuart Aimer had a big part to play in the selection of the final squad.

“In sports as in life, the results of one’s work normally places one in a category above the rest if you have worked hard. The S&C test results, as well as the general attitude and behaviour of the selected 12 men, has made them the obvious choice to go to South Africa and to fly Ghana’s flag high. I wish them the best of luck – they worked hard and deserve to do better than in previous tournaments,” Mensah said.

The selected squad is:

The Ghana Rugby Men’s 7s Eagles

Abdul Jalilu Yussif, Alexander Dorpenyo (C), Alexander George Acquaah (UK), Calestus Bosoka, Emmanuel Terakuu, Francis Kweku Mensah-Donkor, Gideon Klugey, Kofi Montchon, Michael Acquaye, Richard Kossivi Botchi, Selom Gavor (SA), Suwabiru Salim Amuzuloh

Management Team

Lovemore Kuzorera (Coach) Salisu Abdul Rahman (Team Manager) John Donkoh (Asst. TM), Rafatu Inusah (Tournament Manager), Rian Malan (Oversight and Logistics)

The Ghana Eagles will camp in Pretoria with the support of the Blue Bulls management and the camping will include training sessions at Toutrek Park in Rietfontein-Pretoria as well as warm-up matches against Oryx 7s and the Brakpan Rugby 7s.

On the 6th of November 2019, the Ghana Rugby Men’s 7s will move to Johannesburg for final preparations and for the big battle when they will face Zambia on 8 November at 10:28 on the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan.

Media Contact: Tel: +27 83 885 1660 Email: [email protected] / [email protected] [email protected]

