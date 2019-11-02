Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Khaled Babbou, President of Rugby Africa (http://www.RugbyAfrique.com), and all the African unions’ presidents gathered in Tokyo congratulate the South African Rugby Union (SARU) on their successful Rugby World Cup and highlights the importance of African success for the future development of the sport: “The Springboks have risen to the top of World Rugby Men’s Rankings and that brings Africa back on the map of the top world rugby teams. Millions of young kids will be inspired. The enthusiastic fan base in South Africa created a vibrant Rugby festival. This is a great signal and will surely provide a boosting dynamic for South Africa and its African co-unions. Through consistency, fair play and great teamwork, the dedication and professionalism of each team member, the Springboks showed greatest rugby moments. Congratulations, SARU, and we can’t wait to see the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.”

