Canon (www.CanonCNA.com), the global leader in the field of imaging solutions, provides its support to the Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) for the fifth consecutive year.

The eighth edition of the photography and photojournalism competition showcases Ugandan and East African photographers and photojournalists whose work provides a remarkable contribution to African photography, the freedom of information and education through visual images

“It is an honour to continue our cooperation with UPPA. This award provides a unique opportunity, notably for young people from Uganda and East Africa as well as talented photographers, to gain international recognition. Especially as the awards are growing in popularity year upon year. Last year, in 2018, we celebrated the inauguration of the East African Photography Award. The participation of Canon Central and North Africa (CNNA) alongside the UPPA has also paved the way for several practical workshops aimed at enhancing the skills of African photographers. These workshops form part of Miraisha, the programme we have been offering since 2014 to promote sustainable development in Africa”, stated Roman Troedhandl, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa.

The winners of the eighth UPPA, the second East African Photography Award (EAPA) and the fourth Young Photographer Award (YPA), were announced on Saturday, 26 October at the Kampala Railway Station. All three events are supported by Canon and overseen by the FOTEA Foundation,

The 8th edition of the UPPA was won by Ugandan freelance photographer Katumba Badru Sultan for his photograph “In Her Own World”. He received a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and an EF 24-70 lens.

The second edition of the EAPA was awarded to Ethiopian photographer Martha Tadesse for her documentary entitled Sifrash Story. She won a Canon EOS RP 80D and a 24-105mm lens.

The fourth edition of the YPA, which is aimed at budding photographers and photojournalists at the start of their career, was awarded to the photographer Immaculate Bashaba. Her prize was a Canon EOS 77D and 18-55mm lens. Moreover, she will be able to participate in a seven-month mentoring programme and photo exhibition at the next UPPA.

In total, three young photographers will take part in the mentoring programme. As part of its backing to this project, Canon will lend EOS 650D cameras with a EF18-55mm lens and provide a grant as a financial contribution to assist the programme and ensure its success.

These three prizes will be awarded at the start of the free exhibition, which runs until 16 November. During the event, several workshops, debates and screenings will take place. Furthermore, Canon will organise several training sessions for Ugandan photographers.

Calendar of activities offered by Canon

27 October

Professional photographers will review the portfolios of Ugandan photographers. These workshops will focus on how to develop your work as a young photographer and select images to be included in a portfolio.

27 October

Sumy Sadurni, a certified Canon trainer based in Uganda, will provide personalised sessions to Ugandan photographers who use Canon cameras. They will have the opportunity to work directly with her and broaden their knowledge of the equipment in order to obtain the best results.

26 & 28 October

Owners of Canon cameras and lenses will be able to have their equipment checked and clean for free to ensure they are in tip top condition.

From 28 to 31 October

Canon Speedlite flash training sessions will take place with Abate Damte, a certified trainer. These sessions will be dedicated to finding the best balance between natural light and artificial light generated by Speedlites.

From 25 to 29 November

Canon and UPPA will hold a five-day workshop on the basics of filming using a Canon DSLR camera.

About Canon North and Central Africa (CCNA): Canon North and Central Africa (CCNA) (www.CanonCNA.com) is a division of Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The creation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon's business in Africa, while consolidating Canon's presence and exposure in the countries of the region.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to continually reach out to its customers and respond to all the demands of the African market, which is constantly evolving. Canon has been present on the African continent for more than 15 years, through its numerous distributors and partners who together have managed to build a solid distribution and customer base throughout the region. CCNA provides high-end, state-of-the-art technology products that meet the demands of the rapidly changing African market. With more than 100 employees,

CCNA manages sales and marketing operations in no less than 44 different countries on the African continent. Canon's corporate philosophy is “Kyosei – to live and work together for the common good”. For more information please check the website www.CanonCNA.com

About the Uganda Press Photo Award: The Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) (www.UgandaPressPhoto.org) was conceived in 2012 to offer support and appreciation for Ugandan photojournalists and photographers who sometimes take great risks to document the world around us and keep us informed. Our aim is to promote the best of today’s photojournalism in Uganda and support visual literacy, as well as encouraging a new generation of photographers by focusing on photographic education through our programmes. We also seek to remind the viewing public of the importance of a vibrant press for democratic development.

As of 2016 UPPA is a program of the FOTEA Foundation, which was established to provide umbrella support for the UPPA and its satellite activities. These include most recently the East African Photography Award, the Young Photographers’ Award and Young Photographer Mentorship Programme, workshops, film screenings, portfolio reviews and exhibitions. Through all of this FOTEA strives to bring together photographers and other visual storytellers to encourage unique voices that document and engage with social change. With the East African Photography Award we’re looking to up the ante as we not only foster some healthy competition with our neighbours but also share our different worlds and perspectives.

The winners of the Uganda Press Photo of the Year Award, the East African Photography Award and the Young Photographer Award all receive professional-level camera equipment sponsored by Canon. The prizes awarded are tools of the trade that enable the winners to continue their work and hone their skills. The winners also get exposure through the annual month-long exhibition, as well as in media both online and in print.

