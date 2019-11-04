Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the terrorist attack targeting a military outpost in In Indeleman, Republic of Mali, resulting in the death of dozens of soldiers and the injury of many others. The Ministry extends its condolences to the government of Mali and its people, wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the Kingdom of Bahrain’s solidarity with the Republic of Mali in its measures to ensure its security and stability, underlining the Kingdom’s firm stance in rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism and calling for the concerted international efforts to eradicate terrorism and its sources.

