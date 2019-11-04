Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Senior Minister (SM) Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make working visits to Côte d’Ivoire from 3 to 5 November and Ghana from 5 to 7 November. He will meet government leaders in both countries to promote bilateral cooperation, and will be accompanied by a business delegation.

In Abidjan, SM Tharman will also deliver a Kofi A. Annan Eminent Speakers Lecture at the African Development Bank headquarters. SM will also officiate at the 25th anniversary celebration of Olam International’s operations in Côte d’Ivoire.

In Accra, SM Tharman will also participate in a dialogue at the Singapore-Ghana Business Forum co-organised by Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Business Federation. He will in addition officiate at the opening of Wilmar’s new soap and detergent factory.

SM Tharman will be accompanied by Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Trade and Industry) (Foreign Affairs) Dr Tan Wu Meng, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Enterprise Singapore and a business delegation from the Singapore Business Federation.

