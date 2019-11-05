Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Assistant Secretary Denise Natali is travelling to Maputo, Mozambique, and Nairobi, Kenya, from November 2-8. In Maputo, A/S Natali will meet with officials from the Mozambican government, civil society, international partners, and the business community to discuss collaborative efforts to counter violent extremism and address stabilization challenges. In Nairobi, she will meet with Kenyan government officials, parliamentarians, local leaders, and civil society to assess civilian security and countering violent extremism efforts, and reinforce the U.S. Africa Strategy

