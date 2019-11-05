Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

What: Handover ceremony

Who: Hon. Deng Deng Hoc Yai, Minister of Education and General Instruction

Mary-ellen Mc Groarty, WFP Acting Representative

H.E Ali Hassan Jaafar, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to South Sudan and Sudan

When: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 from 10:00 Hrs – 12:00 Hrs (Pick-up time is 9:30 Hrs)

Where: WFP warehouse in Tongping, near UNMISS

*WFP will provide transport to and from the venue. Pick up points are Juba University, Atla-Bara side and Juba Monitor offices.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).