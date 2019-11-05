Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The State of Qatar took part in the inauguration ceremony of HE President of the Republic of Botswana Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, in the capital Gaborone.

The State of Qatar was represented by HE Qatar's Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari

