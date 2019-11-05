Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

“Humbled and over-awed” – that was the reaction of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi when the newly-crowned Rugby World Cup champions were welcomed back to South Africa by thousands of supporters, government officials and a huge media contingent at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

A big chunk of the 31 players that did duty in Japan in the last two months arrived on three different flights after close to 40 hours of travel time from Tokyo around 17h00 on Tuesday afternoon. Groups of Springbok players and management flew via Sydney, Beijing, Seoul, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

The first groups to arrive – which included World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, RWC final try-scorers Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, as well as RWC final man of the match Duane Vermeulen – were greeted by massive cheers from thousands of green and gold clad supporters as pandemonium broke out when the Boks exited into the International Arrivals hall.

Kolisi and South Africa’s Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus – whose flight via Sydney was delayed by a few hours – landed a few hours later, with supporters patiently waiting for their arrival, and the arrivals hall erupting with thunderous cheers when the Bok captain walked through the doors carrying the Webb Ellis Cup just after 20h00.

They thanked the supporters for coming out in their droves to welcome their heroes back.

“In Japan, we got a glimpse of the support back home, but this reception is something else – we can’t begin to thank everyone for backing us throughout this journey,” said Kolisi.

“We did this for all South Africans – ordinary people who work tirelessly all day long to care for their families and friends and ultimately make our wonderful country an even better place.

“Winning the World Cup on foreign soil was very special – and arriving home to this wonderful support is the cherry on top. We are tired but grateful, humbled and over-awed – thank you!”

Erasmus said the Boks can’t wait to embark on their trophy tour, which kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday. They will also visit Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town on a whirlwind tour stretching over five days.

“We brought the Webb Ellis Cup home for all South Africans and we really wish we could go everywhere to thank our supporters, but unfortunately logistics and time constraints doesn’t allow for that to happen this time,” said Erasmus.

“I would like to agree with Siya – the support here at the airport today made all the hard work and sacrifices over the last two months worth it. Thank you to everyone who came out to greet us tonight.”

The trophy tour kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday, 7 November, with the Bok bus travelling through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

On Friday (8 November) the Boks will be in Durban, followed by stops in East London (Saturday 9 November), Port Elizabeth (Sunday 10 November) and Cape Town (Monday 11 November).

More details around the routes the Bok bus will take and where supporters will be able to see the players and the Webb Ellis Cup will be announced on https://www.Springboks.Rugby, as well as the Boks’ social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, in due course.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.

Media Contact: [email protected]