Coach Tolbert Onyango yesterday announced the Uganda Rugby () Men’s Sevens squad that will take part in the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Uganda Rugby Cranes will be led by Captain Michael Okorach.

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Japan and will be battles between Africa’s top 14 men’s sevens teams.

14 countries will take part in the tournament on the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan South Africa on 8th and 9th November 2019.Uganda, Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Uganda will take on Mauritius on 8th November 2019 at 9:30am (South African time) and 9:44am Ugandan time. on the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan.

“The team is ready to battle this weekend. A mix of youth and experience. Looking forward to a positive outcome.”- Coach Tolbert.

The Uganda Rugby Men's 7s squad: Ian Munyani Massa Isaac Ogena Pius Aaron Oforywoth Adrian Kasito Aredo Joseph Levis Ocen Ssebuliba Lawrence Odongo James Kevin Kerumundu Philip Wokorach Okorach Michael (Captain)

Management Team Coach: Tolbert Onyango Team manager: Michael Wandera Physio: Noah Kayongo

