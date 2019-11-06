Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Sisi of Egypt this afternoon”.

“The leaders welcomed the recent lifting of restrictions on flights from the UK to Sharm el Sheikh as the first step towards services resuming and emphasised the importance of close co-operation between the UK and Egypt on security”.

“The two leaders agreed to continue to work together to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Egypt, particularly in areas of trade and education. The Prime Minister welcomed the opening of three new British university campuses in Egypt”.

