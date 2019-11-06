Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour kicks off in Gauteng on Thursday when they will travel through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, parading the Webb Ellis Cup from an open-top bus.

The route plans for Durban (8 Nov), East London (9 Nov), Port Elizabeth (10 Nov) and Cape Town (11 Nov) will be communicated in due course.

The route plan for Gauteng is as follows:

Pretoria:

08h30 to 09h30: Union Building South Lawns 09h30: Parade starts in an easterly direction down Stanza Bopape Street Right into End Street Right into Pretorius Street in a westerly direction Left into Gordon Street (which becomes Jan Shoba Street) Right into Burnett Street Left into Park Street Left into Kirkness Street, past Loftus Versfeld Right into Jorissen Street (becomes Kotze Street, A Reyeng route into Nana Sita) Right into Paul Kruger Street and around Church Square Right into Madiba Street 10h30 to 11h00 Stop at Tshwane House and then depart to Johannesburg

Johannesburg and Soweto:

14h00: Parade starts at 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein to Metro Centre and across the Nelson Mandela Bridge Onto FNB Bank City in Simmonds Street Onto Nasrec Road past Riverley and to the FNB Stadium South to Ben Naude Street Left into Immink Road Right into Chris Hani Street past Maponya Mall Right into Klipspruit Valley Road Left into Kumalo Main Road and left into Vilakazi Street and onto the Hector Pieterson Memorial From approximately 15h45 to 16h15: past Orlando Stadium

Please note: all times are subject to change. Apart from filming the Boks during the tour, there will be no media interviews with the team on Thursday.

