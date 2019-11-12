Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the framework of bilateral cooperation between the government of Algeria, and the United States Department of Justice, International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP), the fifth and final iteration of the ICITAP-sponsored Judicial/Police Forensic Seminars (JPFS) was successfully completed in cooperation with representatives from the Algerian National Gendarmerie, National Police (DGSN), and Ministry of Justice.

The event took place at the Hyatt Regency Airport Hotel Algiers from November 5 through November 7.

The seminars were intended to ensure regular communication and continued collaboration between forensics scientists, judicial police, prosecutors, and judges, resulting in a quality judicial process that is fair, effective, and defensible.

On November 7, 2019, a certificate ceremony was held at the Hyatt Regency Airport Hotel Algiers, recognizing the participants and their agency’s participation. Presenting closing remarks were Mr. John Desrocher, U.S. Ambassador, and Mr. Mark Mogle, DOJ/ICITAP Senior Forensic Advisor.

This event highlights the continuous efforts of the governments of Algeria and the United States to strengthen their security cooperation.

ICITAP Final Judiciary Forensic Seminar