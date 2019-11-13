Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Earlier this year Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com) announced the new Rugby Africa Cup (RAC). A format that is easier to follow for spectators and more inclusive for teams across the continent. On November 23, 2019, the elimination stage kicks off the new season with two matches: Côte d’Ivoire vs Rwanda in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana vs Botswana in Elmina, Ghana. The following matches will be Senegal vs Mauritius in Dakar, Senegal on November 30, 2019 and Madagascar vs Nigeria in Antananarivo, Madagascar on December 1, 2019. The matches will be broadcasted live and for free on Rugby Africa’s Facebook page @RugbyAfrique.

Between the elimination series, the group rounds and the final tournament, there will be a total of twenty matches spread over up to sixteen different host countries across Africa. For the full regulations of the new RAC please follow the link below:

The president of Rugby Africa, Khaled Babbou, is excited to begin the new season: “The Africa Cup 2020 is a completely revised system of competition to bring more value to our federations, the spectators and our partners in the long term. We are confident that the new format will help us forge new partnerships that will allow us to improve our offering every year. Our strategy for Rugby Africa is to get more countries involved into rugby, member unions’ players to gain more match experience, to raise up our teams to a standard of excellence and ultimately a pool of high-level African athletes that are recognized at an international level. Together with our main official partner APO Group and the project team from Moonsport Content & Entertainment we look forward to the evolution of the game and spectator experience of African rugby.”

Moonsport Managing Director, Trent Key expresses: “We are excited by the opportunity to showcase the vast rugby talent on the African continent to the world, through innovative broadcast means. They are great stories that are just waiting to be unearthed, and with Rugby Africa providing us with this opportunity, we cannot wait to hit the ground running and showcase what Africa has. Rugby Africa is very forward-thinking and understands current media trends, especially in the digital space, so we are looking forward to creating world-class content that is easily accessible.”

“We are excited to work with Rugby Africa in building a fan-focused digital ecosystem that is accessible to everyone. Rugby in Africa is a serious sport and we are looking forward to delivering a digital presence that reflects this”, says Moonsport’s Creative Producer, Simon Key.

Participating Teams

Current African rankings (Men’s Senior, Rugby Union) used as a basis for the Rugby Africa Cup:

1. Namibia 2. Kenya 3. Uganda 4. Tunisia 5. Zimbabwe 6. Algeria 7. Morocco 8. Zambia 9. Madagascar 10. Côte d’Ivoire 11. Senegal 12. Ghana 13. Botswana 14. Mauritius 15. Rwanda 16. Nigeria

Elimination stage: November/December 2019 – 4 single matches

23 November: Côte d’Ivoire vs Rwanda in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

23 November: Ghana vs Botswana in Elmina, Ghana

30 November: Senegal vs Mauritius in Dakar, Senegal

1 December: Madagascar vs Nigeria in Antananarivo, Madagascar

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby – CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (WorldRugby.org), the international organisation responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.

