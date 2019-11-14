Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyib received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Egypt, Permanent Representative to the Arab League and Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps, Shaikh Rashid bin Abdul Rahman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic duties in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the meeting, the Grand Imam hailed the relations between Al-Azhar and the Kingdom of Bahrain as always characterized by depth and tenacity, hailing the great role played by His Majesty the King in the service or Arab and Islamic causes.

He thanked Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa for his sincere efforts in strengthening the fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt and Al-Azhar during his tenure, wishing him future success.

Shaikh Rashid expressed his happiness over the time spent in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which witnessed fruitful cooperation with Al-Azhar and conveyed to the Grand Imam the appreciation of the Kingdom of Bahrain, leadership and people, of Al-Azhar’s role in consolidation of the Islamic values and the Imam’s work on embedding the values of peace and the culture of tolerance and coexistence among all countries and peoples.

