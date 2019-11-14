Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

A reception for the Polish community was held on November 12th, 2019 at Ambassador’s residence. It gathered Poles working for international institutions, missionaries, entrepreneurs and artists.

Ambassador Aleksander Kropiwnicki congratulated everyone on the Independence Day.

“While celebrating the anniversary of the regaining of Poland’s independence, let me relate to other anniversary. My sincere congratulations to Mrs Barbara and Mr Worku Goshu who celebrate the 50th anniversary of wedding’s this year” – said Ambassador Kropiwnicki. Mrs and Mr Goshu are renowned artists who have met during their studies at Academy of Arts in Cracow and have lived and worked in Ethiopia for the past several decades.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Ethiopia.