Foreign Minister His Excellency Abdulla Shahid met with His Excellency Ahmed Toufiq, Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Endowment and Islamic Affairs of Morocco, Minister Shahid highlighted on the historical links and common religious heritage shared between both Maldives and Morocco emphasizing on the reference made to the Moroccan, Abu al-Barakat Yusuf al-Barbari, in the conversion of Maldivians to Islam in the 12th century.

Both Ministers discussed means of cooperation and coordination on the revival of the Islamic patrimony and on the prospect of training Maldivian Imams at Moroccan Institutes. Minister Shahid further applauded Morocco’s effort to raise awareness and promote a tolerant and balanced form of Islam.

Minister Shahid is accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed Khaleel, Ambassador of Maldives to UAE, His Excellency Dr. Hussain Niyaaz, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Shiaan and Assistant Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Moomina Ibrahim.

