NOTE: Media are welcome to report the nomination process, but please note that polling is only open to media and that the details of the polling mechanism are not for publication.

SA Rugby has started the process to identify the South African Rugby Player of the Year for 2019. Media are invited to help decide the winner in the main category, as well as nine other categories by nominating their choices on the form below.

Other stakeholders, as well as key staff members from SA Rugby, will also be involved in the voting process in some of the award categories.

Media are requested to list their candidates in the order of preference when making their nominations for the categories below. The player nominated as one (1) on the list should be your first choice nominee, followed by your second and third choices. The polling list is attached below.

Please complete and return this document by e-mail to De Jongh Borchardt ([email protected]) by no later than 12h00 on Friday, 29 November 2019. SA Rugby will announce the winners early in the 2020 season.

NOMINATIONS

SA Rugby Player of the Year

(Outstanding player for the season, all South African-qualified players playing in SA Rugby competitions and teams. Overseas-based players who featured in SA Rugby competitions in 2019 before taking up contracts abroad are eligible for the award)

1

2

3

4

5

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year

(Any South African-qualified player playing in SA Rugby competitions and teams aged 23 years old or younger on 31 December 2019)

1

2

3

4

5

Team of the Year

(The outstanding South African team of 2019. Any South African team playing in SA Rugby competitions or representing South Africa on the international stage)

1

2

3

Coach of the Year

(The outstanding South African coach of 2019. Any coach of teams playing in SA Rugby competitions or representing South Africa on the international stage)

1

2

3

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year

(Any player that has represented the Springbok Sevens team on the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series)

1

2

3

Junior Springbok Player of the Year

(Any player that represented the SA Under-20 team at World Rugby Junior Championship in Argentina in 2019)

1

2

3

Vodacom Super Rugby Player of the Tournament

(Any player that played for a South African franchise in Vodacom Super Rugby in 2019)

1

2

3

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year

(Any player that played in Currie Cup Premier Division in 2019)

1

2

3

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year

(Any player that played in Currie Cup First Division in 2019)

1

2

3

SuperSport Rugby Challenge Player of the Year

(Any player that played in SuperSport Rugby Challenge in 2019)

1

2

3

Other categories where awards will be made are: Craven Week Player of the Tournament, Outsurance Referee of the Year, Springbok Women’s Achiever of the Year, Club Player of the Year and a new category, the SA Rugby Associate Member of the Year.

Please note closing date for nominations is 12h00 (noon) on Friday, 29 November 2019. No late nominations will be accepted.

Media Contact: [email protected]