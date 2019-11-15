Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

WHAT H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission will visit WHO headquarters and meet with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. A bilateral meeting will be followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand and deepen WHO’s relationship and cooperation with the AU. A press briefing by the AU Commission Chairperson and WHO Director-General will follow. WHEN Monday 18 November 09:00 CET (Geneva) Press Briefing scheduled 10:00 CET WHERE WHO headquarters, Geneva

